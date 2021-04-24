Madonna's daughter says actor Timothee Chalamet was her first boyfriend

LOS ANGELES • Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has confirmed that her first boyfriend was actor Timothee Chalamet.

Their teenage romance had long been the subject of rumours, but had never been directly acknowledged by either party. It took place about seven years ago, when they were both students at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City.

"I respect him a lot. We were a little item," Leon, 24, revealed in a feature in the May issue of Vanity Fair. "My first boyfriend."

The ballerina-turned-model recently appeared in a Marc Jacobs campaign in February, just two months after fronting an advertisement for Juicy Couture's collaboration with underwear brand Parade.

Chalamet, 25, had played coy when asked about their relationship in a 2017 interview with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios.

The star of Call Me By Your Name (2017) and Little Women (2019), did say that he met Madonna with Leon and even danced with Madonna at a party.

He has also been romantically linked to actress Lily-Rose Depp, who is the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis, and Baby Driver (2017) actress Eiza Gonzalez.

In the Vanity Fair article, Leon, whose father is fitness trainer Carlos Leon, also said that Madonna was a bit of a stage mum and really pushed her in ballet "once she saw there was potential".

However, Leon said she had no plans to follow in her mother's footsteps, although she did tease that she would love to play Mother Teresa in a movie.