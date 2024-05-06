Madonna wows 1.6 million fans at Rio’s Celebration Tour finale concert

RIO DE JANEIRO – Pop idol Madonna gave it all in Rio de Janeiro as she looked back on her four-decade career in a historic show before throngs of joyful fans jammed onto Brazil’s famed Copacabana beach on May 4.

The 65-year-old singer walked down an elevated bridge from the Copacabana Palace hotel to a massive stage for one of the most important shows of her career.

Dressed all in black, Madonna broke into her hit Nothing Really Matters (1998) at the start with a burst of brute energy.

“Rio, here we are in the most beautiful place in the world,” she said at the start of a performance that brought the giddy Brazilian audience to its feet.

The show marked the final stop on her Celebration Tour noting her 40 years atop the pop charts, in a free event that drew an estimated 1.6 million people from across Brazil, according to the city tourism office.

Billed as a “historic” show, it blended music and dance with cabaret.

Madonna showcased her versatility with dozens of set and costume changes, spectacular lights and many giant screens along the beach.

She went from being dressed as a schoolgirl in a miniskirt to an irreverent Christian in a black cape while luminous crosses circled around her during Like A Prayer (1989), a song that cost her excommunication from the Catholic Church.

Madonna was joined on stage during the performance of her hit Vogue (1990) by Brazilian singer Anitta, who is known for taking Carioca funk – the soundtrack of Rio’s favelas – to the rest of the world.

With Live To Tell (1986), she paid tribute to Aids victims, including British singer Freddie Mercury and the legendary Brazilian musician Cazuza.

US electronic dance music master DJ Diplo opened the show as thousands jostled to get a view of the stage. Boats bobbed in the water offshore, letting those onboard enjoy the show.