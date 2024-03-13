Madonna sparks uproar for calling out wheelchair user for sitting at her show

American pop star Madonna has sparked an uproar after calling out a wheelchair user for sitting down during her recent concert.

The Queen of Pop singled out a member of the audience and asked: “What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you doing sitting down?” This was seen in a widely shared video taken during the Inglewood leg of her Celebration Tour in Los Angeles on March 9.

The 65-year-old then moved closer to the edge of the stage before she realised the concertgoer was a wheelchair user, according to various American media outlets.

“Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here,” the Sorry (2006) singer was heard saying in the video. She then walked back to the centre of the stage to continue her performance.

It is not known what happened before Madonna made the comment, and the wheelchair user could not be seen in the video.

Many netizens have criticised the singer for her behaviour. Some said it was insulting for her to ask the question, while others asked why fans have to stand during her performance.

Others came to the pop icon’s defence, saying she could not see that the fan was a wheelchair user from where she was on stage. She had also quickly apologised after realising her mistake.

Madonna kicked off The Celebration Tour in Europe in October 2023 after a bacterial infection in June forced the delay of the tour. She began the Inglewood leg on March 4 and is performing in Thousand Palms in California on March 13.