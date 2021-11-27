Madonna slams Instagram for taking down her photos with exposed nipple

LOS ANGELES • Pop star Madonna has reposted a series of risque photos on Instagram on Thursday after they were taken down by the social media platform the night before.

The original photos featured the 63-year-old lounging on a bed in fishnet stockings and lingerie, with her left nipple exposed, which violated Instagram's community guidelines.

In her repost, her left breast was plastered over with a heart emoji. The racy photos also included some of her exposed bottom, which were neither censored by Instagram nor covered by an emoji.

"It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualised. The nipple that nourishes the baby," she wrote in a lengthy caption.

"Can't a man's nipple be experienced as erotic? And what about a woman's a** which is never censored anywhere," added the singer, who has never shied from controversy in her career spanning 40 years.

In April, the mother of six had posted a series of topless photos on Instagram, with her breasts concealed by her long blonde hair, which did not violate the guidelines.

As her latest post coincided with the American holiday of Thanksgiving, she added: "Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship... sexism... ageism and misogyny.

"Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock. God bless America."

She ended her post with three emojis representing the American flag, a red heart and a red X symbol, and added the hashtag #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace.