Madonna shares rare photos of all six children for Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES – American singer Madonna has shared some rare family photos of all six of her children for Thanksgiving.

Over the weekend, she posted on Instagram a series of festive snaps, which showed her celebrating with Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, 10.

In the caption, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop wrote: “What I’m thankful for.”

Besides a family photo, she also shared a snap with her oldest daughter, Leon, whose father is fitness trainer Carlos Leon.

In another photo, her twins are seen DJ-ing. They were adopted by Madonna from Malawi, as were Banda and James.

Ritchie is Madonna’s biological son with her former husband, British director Guy Ritchie, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2008.

In a 2017 story in People magazine, Madonna had opened up about adopting her brood of children.

“Sometimes I would just close my eyes and think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’ There are so many children who need a home,” she had said. “I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Just do it.’“