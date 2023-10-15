Madonna puts health woes behind her to launch 40th anniversary tour

LONDON - Pop legend Madonna kicked off her 40th anniversary “Celebration Tour” in London on Saturday, enthralling fans 3½ months after a bacterial infection led to her hospitalisation and the tour’s postponement.

The 65-year-old American superstar spent several days in intensive care in New York after being found unconscious in her apartment in June, and has since been recovering, and rehearsing, for the rearranged 78-date tour.

She had not been due to begin at The O2 Arena in the British capital, but after postponing the original July 15 start date in Canada, it became the curtain raiser – to the delight of fans in the United Kingdom.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be the opening night but as things are, it is really, really excited to see her,” teacher Kate Taylor, 46, told AFP ahead of the concert. “I’m really excited for the greatest hits because I think that’s what we all want to see.”

Ms Janet Hutton, who turns 50 on Sunday, had travelled from Slovakia to see her icon for the fourth time.

“Madonna is the queen of pop,” she said. “You have other people, like Britney or Beyonce or Ariana Grande, but there’s only one Madonna.

“And when you’re a big fan of Madonna, you feel that you live with her and we live with her now and we’re very excited to see her.”

Tech issues

Madonna may have put health woes behind her, but she was also forced to overcome some early on-stage technical hitches in the first of four sold-out performances at The O2.

After taking to the stage in spectacular fashion – with a powerful rendition of her 1998 hit Nothing Really Matters – she had to stop the show briefly to “press the reset button” following sound issues.

“This is exactly what you don’t want to happen on your opening night so this wasn’t planned. I’m sorry,” she told the crowd.

After the problems were resolved, she launched into lively versions of 1983 breakthrough single Holiday, 2005’s Hung Up and other favourites, while running through an array of elaborate costumes.

They included a punk rocker-style ensemble featuring a classic statement bra, black jacket and chains, for her 1982 track Everybody.

For the first time since her early days, Madonna will not be performing alongside an on-stage band during the tour.