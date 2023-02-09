Madonna decries ‘ageism and misogyny’ directed at her after Grammy appearance

LOS ANGELES – Pop diva Madonna took to Instagram to speak out against those criticising her appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she introduced singers Sam Smith and Kim Petras before their performance.

In her video post on Tuesday, the 64-year-old American singer wrote that she was honoured to introduce the duo, who earlier that night had become the first non-binary and transgender winners of the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, respectively.

However, Madonna added: “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim – many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face.”

“Once again, I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45, and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working and adventurous,” lamented the mother of six children aged 10 to 26.

Following her Grammy appearance, netizens had speculated on Madonna’s “shocking” appearance, with one commenting on her Instagram: “What have you done to yourself. You used to be such an icon and beautiful woman and (now) you are destroying yourself.”

On the most recent post, another user wrote: “I don’t understand this… if you are against ageism why are you having so much work done to look younger?”

However, Madonna’s celebrity pals also left messages of support, including hotel heiress Paris Hilton, who said, “love you Queen”, and Petras, who dropped a string of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Madonna reiterated that she would continue to enjoy her life, adding: “I look forward to many more years of subversive behaviour, pushing boundaries (and) standing up to the patriarchy.”