M-Girls members pay tribute to Malaysian singer Queenzy Cheng after her sudden death

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian singer Queenzy Cheng’s fellow M-Girls bandmates – Crystal Ong, Angeline Khoo and Cass Chin – took to social media to pay tribute to Cheng, who died suddenly on Nov 28 at the age of 37.

They posted a series of photos from the wake with the three members standing next to Cheng’s altar.

Khoo shared on Instagram that they hugged and cried while reminiscing about their time together.

“In the photo, you look the most beautiful today. I had never imagined a gathering like this. It feels unreal and I still can’t accept it,” she wrote. “I will always remember your kindness and your smile. Today, I say goodbye to you. Let’s meet again in the next life.”

Meanwhile, Chin shared three photos on Facebook with the caption: “Love you forever.”