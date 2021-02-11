LVMH suspends Rihanna's Fenty fashion line

PARIS (AFP) - French luxury giant LVMH announced on Wednesday (Feb 10) that it was suspending popstar Rihanna's ready-to-wear fashion line that she launched in 2019, to focus on the cosmetics and lingerie parts of her brand Fenty.

LVMH said in a statement that it was putting the Fenty fashion house on hold "pending better conditions".

However, it said a new round of funding for Rihanna's lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, had been secured from US investors, and that LVMH would focus on expanding her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products.

Rihanna's tie-up with LVMH was the first time the fashion giant had built a brand from scratch since Christian Lacroix in 1987, and was part of a strategy to reach more millenials.

It was also the first time one of LVMH's houses had been headed by a woman.

Fashion magazine WWD reported that the Fenty maison had not posted anything on its Instagram since the start of the year, and that its e-commerce site would stop operating in the coming weeks.

LVMH has also collaborated with artists Kanye West for its sportswear brand Adidas, and Pharrell Williams at Chanel.