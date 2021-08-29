Lupita Nyong'o, Viola Davis and more mark one year since Chadwick Boseman's death

LOS ANGELES - Social media was flooded with tributes to late actor Chadwick Boseman on Saturday (Aug 28), exactly one year after the 43-year-old was revealed to have died from colon cancer.

Fans and fellow actors shared emotional posts and photos, which celebrated his life and contributions to film.

His Black Panther (2018) co-star Lupita Nyong'o wrote on Twitter: "I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."

The actress is currently filming the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Another Black Panther actor, Michael B. Jordan, shared a photo of himself with Boseman on Instagram, writing: "Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us."

Co-star Viola Davis posted a behind-the-scenes still from his final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020), which was released to critical acclaim after his death.

She wrote: "This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed."

Other stars such as Josh Gad, Kerry Washington and Mark Ruffalo also posted their memories of Boseman.

A number of fans shared photos of a mural by artist Nikkolas Smith at Downtown Disney in California, featuring Boseman exchanging the Wakanda salute with a child in a hospital gown wearing a Black Panther mask.

Smith posted his artwork with the message: "It's been a long 365 days… thankful that you're still with us in so many ways."