Lucky Dragons: Actress-host Vivian Lai sleeps five hours daily and is still energetic

SINGAPORE – Like the quintessential Dragon, actress-host Vivian Lai is always full of energy and ready to take on challenges.

She is also focused and driven, which usually describe those born under this Chinese zodiac sign.

“I like to do things fast and efficiently. Give me a task and I’ll do it for you now, if I can.

“But my daughters say others may misunderstand me as being impatient and short-tempered,” says the 47-year-old, who is married with two girls, aged 14 and 18.

Shrugging, she adds: “Okay, I will try my best to slow down. I’m aware that a hectic lifestyle is not good for health. But it’s really difficult for me to do so. I’m born like this.”

Lai is represented by veteran actor Li Nanxing’s talent management agency LNX Global.

In a separate interview, Li lets on that she is a multitasker who sleeps only four to five hours daily.

To which Lai readily admits with a laugh: “This has been my lifestyle for years. I enjoy having a packed schedule.”

Family remains her top priority, followed by Teabrary, a tea brand she started in 2019 and constantly refreshes with new concepts.