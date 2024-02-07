Lucky Dragons: Actor Li Nanxing surrounds himself with people who can help him excel

SINGAPORE – Actor Li Nanxing does not want to be known as a perfectionist, a typical trait associated with those born in the Year of the Dragon.

He much prefers to think that he is passionate about his work.

“I make sure I perform to the best of my abilities in whatever I do. And where I fall short, I learn to do better,” the 59-year-old says.

“I also surround myself with people who can make up for my weaknesses and help me excel.”

He is referring to his talent management company LNX Global’s stable of artistes, which includes Constance Song, Vivian Lai, Julie Tan and Shane Pow.

“There are eight of us now, including myself. Come to think of it, you can call us ‘Ba Xian’, as we each have our unique strengths and distinctive personalities,” he says with a laugh, referring to the legendary Eight Immortals in Chinese mythology.

He may be their boss and the original King of Caldecott Hill, but he has no qualms asking his charges for advice.