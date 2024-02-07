Lucky Dragons: Actor Jeffrey Xu counts his blessings, hopes for a Dragon baby

SINGAPORE – Will Jeffrey Xu and Felicia Chin welcome a baby in the Year of the Dragon?

The Shanghai-born, Singapore-based actor certainly hopes so.

“My 59-year-old father and I are born in the Year of the Dragon. It would be perfect if a baby comes along and we can have three generations of Dragons,” he says.

“We will let nature take its course. Having a baby is a blessing and joy, Dragon Year or not.”

Xu, 35, and local actress Chin, 39, tied the knot in October 2022 after dating for seven years.

The couple moved into their new home in July 2023 and are ready to host their first Chinese New Year house party.

This will be the first year they give out hongbao.

“We were told we didn’t have to do so in the first year of marriage, but there’s no escaping now,” he says with a laugh.

“I’ve been receiving red packets all my life, I’m not sure what greetings to say when I give them out.”