Low-profile actor Takeshi Kaneshiro appears on ElleMen magazine cover

BEIJING - Takeshi Kaneshiro is known to be a low-profile actor who seldom appears in the public eye when he does not have acting projects.

Hence, his recent appearance on a magazine cover has sparked interest.

On Monday (June 13), Chinese magazine ElleMen shared the cover of its June edition on Weibo, which featured Kaneshiro, 48, with the headline "An ordinary man".

ElleMen said: "The ideal happiness does not have to be 'ideal' for Takeshi Kaneshiro who prefers to stay at home. Living the life of an ordinary man is sufficient happiness (for him)."

The post continued: "He is not used to being a star as he just wants to be an actor. He prefers to concentrate on doing a single thing well and not take up too many acting roles at one time."

It concluded: "Form is temporary, so there is no need to mark every phase."

Several fans commented that they have not seen the Japanese-Taiwanese actor for a long time. Others noted that he is still dashing and has an aura about him.

According to Taiwan's Apple Daily, this is the fifth time Kaneshiro has been featured on the cover of ElleMen.

The actor is known for acting in films such as Lavender (2000) and House Of Flying Daggers (2004). He has not been in a movie since the romantic comedy This Is Not What I Expected (2017), with Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu.

He starred in a commercial for a mobile game in 2021, while his crime thriller Sons Of The Neon Night does not have a release date even though filming wrapped in 2017.