Love goes live: Lazada and Lunch Actually launch matchmaking series on livestream

SINGAPORE - Love. It can be waiting for you round the corner, on a dating app or perhaps on live stream.

Yes, you read it right. Matchmaker Lunch Actually and e-commerce platform Lazada have launched a live dating show in the run-up to Valentine's Day.

The four-part series, Match Me If You Can, kicked off on Jan 17 on LazLive, the online marketplace's streaming platform, along with the launch of Lunch Actually services on Lazada.

The series follows two singles - Mr Chua Wei Lun, 37, a seller engagement team leader at Lazada, and a 27-year-old photographer who wanted to be known as Ms Airi - who are hoping to find love.

Aside from scouring its database for suitable matches for the duo, Lunch Actually encouraged viewers to send in their profiles if they wanted to be considered as a potential match for the singles on the show.

Lunch Actually declined to reveal the number of profiles they received after the first episode aired but said "double-digit" submissions were received for both singles.

The show will shortlist some profiles for the singles to choose from and advise them about what to do on a first date.

The second episode airs today (Jan 27) at 9pm.

Mr Chua says a colleague had submitted his profile and he did not expect to be selected for the show.

"I guess I am nervous about first date jitters when meeting someone for the first time as I have not been on dates regularly."

He adds: "I am looking for someone who is adaptable and not resistant to change, aware of world affairs and what is happening around us, sociable and out going."

Ms Airi says she signed up for the show in part due to Covid-19.

"I'm single and it'll be a fun experience that I won't get again so easily. Plus, meeting people is not as easy as it was before the pandemic so I think this might be the future of dating," she says.

Lunch Actually - which is selling its dating masterclasses as part of its services available for purchase on Lazada - is increasingly looking to the digital space to play Cupid.

Co-founder and chief executive officer of Lunch Actually Violet Lim says: "As Singapore's pioneer dating service, we've been constantly evolving and innovating with market trends and responding to what singles want.

"Live-streaming has been taking off in Asia in the past year, and we believe that by adding our own matchmaking twist, we will be able to showcase our expertise and engage singles in this all new interesting format."

Upcoming episodes of Match Me If You Can airs Jan 27 at 9pm, Feb 3 at 9 pm, and Feb 10 at 7pm on LazLive.