How Yvonne Lim turned mum’s death from cancer into award-winning short film

SINGAPORE – To watch a loved one wither away from terminal illness is terrifying and traumatic, what more to experience that as a teenager.

Local actress Yvonne Lim, 47, was only 13 when she witnessed her mother changing from an active person to a bedridden and frail patient. Her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer and, within a month, succumbed to the illness. She was only 36.

The sense of fear, helplessness and grief was so ingrained in Lim’s mind that even after 34 years, she can vividly recall her emotional turmoil, down to how, when and where she was told of her mother’s death.

Lim’s personal tragedy is told in her autobiographical directorial debut Hope, a 13-minute Chinese-language short film about a teenager who has to navigate the painful final journey with her terminally ill mother.

Losing her mother at a young age was one of her biggest regrets, Lim tells The Straits Times at the preview of Hope at EagleWings Cinematics on Nov 21.

“To not have her with me as I grew up, not seeing me get married or play with her grandchildren... is a big regret,” she says, as she holds back tears.

Lim has been living in Taipei since she married Taiwanese businessman Alex Tien in 2014. They share two children – Alex Junior, eight, and Alexa, six. She shuttles back and forth whenever she has work in Singapore.

Hope, starring local actress Adele Wong and child actress Natalie Mae Tan E-En, is a tribute to her mother, with Lim adding many personal touches.

For instance, Wong portrays a woman who is well put together. “My mum loved to look good and she was very pretty,” says Lim with a smile.

In the film, Wong’s character would watch Cantonese television dramas, as Lim’s mother was a fan of Hong Kong TVB series. Natalie’s character going to the hawker centre to buy carrot cake as an afternoon snack for her mother was also something Lim often did after school.

The climactic scene where the girl was called to her principal’s office and told of her mother’s death was “exactly how it happened on the fateful day”, says Lim.

“Hope is a personal project that is dear to my heart,” she says, and to have her short film receiving industry recognition was a bonus.