Loneliness has left me: Rui En, 42, says she has managed to enjoy a full life without a husband

SINGAPORE – Over the years, local actress-singer Rui En has played a gamut of roles – from tough cop to grief-stricken widow to a psychiatrist who turns evil. She was last seen on the small screen as a reformed Ah Lian in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero (2021).

Her latest on-screen persona, however, hits especially close to home.

In the upcoming Mediacorp drama, fantasy romance Oppa, Saranghae! – her first television project in two years – she plays Qi Qi, a single career woman on the cusp of 40 who consistently puts her love life on hold for work, but faces ageism in the workplace and grapples with loneliness in her life.

In a fantastical twist, she pulls her favourite K-drama leading man (Kim Jae-hoon) out of the television, while the heart-throb portraying this character (also played by Kim) is in Singapore and in a relationship with Qi Qi’s colleague (Tasha Low).

Oppa, Saranghae! premieres on April 12 and airs on Channel 8 at 9pm on weekdays. It is also available on demand for free on mewatch from Friday.

Rui En, 42, who is not married, told The Straits Times after a private screening session of the show at KAP Mall’s EagleWings Cinematics on Monday that she was drawn to the role as she felt it was a complex character.

She said: “For many women my age, I feel ageism is a topic that is very relatable and real.”

While she herself is not facing ageism, she can relate to how others have certain opinions of women past a certain age.

“If you are not married, you kind of do not fit into that mould, there are certain assumptions made, or conclusions arrived at, that are not actually (based on) fact.”

Rui En declined to reveal her relationship status, but added: “I have never seen value in doing things for the sake of it. So, I am not about to go out there and force something that maybe is not right because I am 40-something and I need to get married and have kids.”