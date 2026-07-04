Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

London landmarks to go Arirang red as city prepares to host K-pop megastars BTS

The London Eye will be illuminated in the red hue associated with BTS’ (pictured) fifth and latest album, Arirang.

BTS will bring its citywide fan festival BTS The City Arirang to London in July, transforming some of the British capital’s most recognisable landmarks into immersive installations.

Beginning July 4 , the project will spread across central London with exhibitions, interactive fan events and large outdoor installations ahead of BTS’ concerts in the city.

One of the festival’s most prominent attractions will take place on July 6, when the London Eye will be illuminated in the signature red colour associated with BTS’ fifth and latest album, Arirang.

A 32m floating installation bearing the album’s logo will also float along the River Thames, creating a nighttime display against London’s skyline.

From July 8 to 10, a special media art exhibition at Outernet London, one of Europe’s largest digital entertainment venues, will project BTS music videos and album visuals across its 16K LED screens and immersive 360-degree digital canvas.

Fans will also be able to visit Iconic Looks, an exhibition at the Korean Cultural Centre UK featuring stage outfits the members wore during BTS’ 2019 concerts at Wembley Stadium.

Interactive programmes, including hanbok experiences, dance activities and Samsung Galaxy AI installations, will also be available throughout the festival.

An eight-stop stamp rally will link major festival venues, including the London Eye, the Korea Cultural Centre and food and beverage sites, encouraging visitors to explore the city through BTS-themed experiences.

BTS The City Arirang was first held in Seoul to commemorate the release of the groups new album and its show at Gwanghwamun Square. The event has since travelled to Busan and Las Vegas, making London the latest city to host the project.

BTS will hold two concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 6 and 7 as part of its ongoing Arirang world tour.

More than three months after the album’s release, the group’s momentum remains strong, with Arirang spending a 12th consecutive week in the Billboard 200’s top 10 on the chart dated July 4. Lead single Swim also extended its run on the Billboard Hot 100 to 14 consecutive weeks. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK