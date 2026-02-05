Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nathania Ong says co-starring alongside a mainly Asian cast is “truly the cherry on top”.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean actress Nathania Ong will play Elle Woods in Singapore Repertory Theatre’s (SRT) production of Legally Blonde – The Musical, which opens here on July 29.

The London-based 27-year-old has been active in the city’s West End for several years, taking roles such as that of Eponine in the musical Les Miserables at Sondheim Theatre from 2022 to 2023. In 2024, Ong played Eliza Hamilton in the musical Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre.

Her return to Singapore for the Legally Blonde musical comes after she played Cinderella in Pangdemonium’s production of the musical Into The Woods in 2023 at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre.

SRT’s latest project is adapted from the hit romantic comedy movie Legally Blonde (2001), starring American actress Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a sorority girl who tries to win back her former boyfriend by getting a law degree at Harvard Law School. Along the way, she proves those who believed her to be unintelligent and shallow wrong.

The musical was first staged on Broadway in 2007. The West End production, first staged in 2010, won several Olivier Awards, including for Best New Musical in 2011.

In a press statement, Ong says playing Elle Woods in Singapore means a great deal to her.

“While I spend a lot of time working in London, Singapore is home. It’s where I grew up and where most of my family still lives. Being able to take such a challenging role here feels especially meaningful. My family and friends don’t often get a chance to see my work, so this allows them to witness my growth and the journey I’ve had as an actress,” she says.

The SRT version features an Asian cast while keeping the original American setting, using a visual language taken from K-pop fashion and performance culture.

Ong says co-starring alongside a mainly Asian cast is “truly the cherry on top”.

“Reimagining the story in a majority Asian context brings a fresh dynamic to the role, highlighting how themes like resilience, self-belief and staying true to yourself resonate powerfully outside of its original Western setting,” she adds.

SRT’s artistic director Gaurav Kripalani says in the press statement that the Singapore production will deal with perception, ambition and what it means to be underestimated.

He adds: “Casting Nathania allows us to tell the story with real authority and confidence.”

Prior to the Legally Blonde musical, Ong will be in town to reprise her role of Eponine in the musical Les Miserables: The Arena Spectacular, when the world tour of the show makes a stop at Sands Theatre from March 24 to May 10.

Book it/Legally Blonde – The Musical