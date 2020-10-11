Local singer Kelvin Tan, winner of inaugural Project Superstar, is engaged to be married

SINGAPORE - Visually-impaired local singer Kelvin Tan is now engaged.

News of his engagement broke last Friday (Oct 9) when a friend of the 39-year-old and his fiancee posted congratulations to the couple on Facebook, Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Tan's management agency confirmed the news to Zaobao. But Tan declined to comment more on the news as it is a personal matter.

He rose to fame after competing in and winning the first edition of local singing competition Project Superstar in 2005.

Not much is known about Tan's fiancee but he told Chinese evening publication Shin Min Daily News last year that both of them had been dating for over two years.

He also told magazine U-Weekly in April that he had applied for a built-to-order flat with his girlfriend but there were some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tan has kept up his musical releases after his win in 2005. He has won Best Theme Song at Mediacorp's Star Awards four times, including for last year's drama You Can Be An Angel 3.

In 2017, his album of xinyao song covers, The Singapore Songbook, reached No.1 on the iTunes overall charts as well as the Mandopop charts.

Aside from music, Tan is also a guide for Ngee Ann Polytechnic's Dialogue In The Dark, an exhibition where visitors experience everyday situations in total darkness.

He also bowls competitively. In 2015, he represented Singapore in goalball, where players try to roll a ball into their opponents' goal, at the Asean Para Games in Singapore.