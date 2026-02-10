Local actress Jin Yinji, 78, recovering after fall at home

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Veteran actress Jin Yinji is recovering at home after she had a fall at home in January.

The 78-year-old told Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News in a report published on Feb 9 that she injured her waist and back.

“I had bought some pretty heavy items that day, but I thought I could manage,” she said. “I carried them up the stairs, intending to place them on the third step. I fell backwards after I stood up. I didn’t have time to grab the handrail and just fell straight to the floor, unable to get up.”

Jin panicked immediately, thinking: “How could this happen? I don’t have anaemia and I didn’t feel dizzy. I never imagined this would happen to me. It was terrifying... Even now, I still can’t figure out what exactly happened.”

The helper rushed over to help Jin up and called an ambulance. The X-rays at the hospital showed no signs of bone injuries, but indicated that she had injured the muscles in her waist and back.

Jin was able to return home that day. The doctor instructed her to rest and avoid lifting heavy objects.

She recounted how, shortly after returning home, the pain became excruciating when she tried to get up in the middle of the night.

“Any movement involving my waist – whether sitting up or lying down – caused tears to stream down my face. I’d grip the mattress, slowly rising through the agony,” she said. “I’d take medication when the pain became unbearable. I also wore a back brace to reduce muscle movement.”

Jin said her health has improved significantly after physical therapy and a month of rest.

She did not disclose her injury to her celebrity pals to avoid worrying them. “I’m truly getting old, nearly 80 now, and I’m not as capable as I used to be,” she said. “I’m extra careful these days.”

The actress was recognised by a doctor at the hospital even though she was wearing a face mask, and they took a photo together after she was seen to.

“I asked him: ‘You’re so young and busy, how do you have time to watch my shows?’ He replied: ‘My whole family loves you. I’m going to show this photo to my mum and wife.’”

Jin, who has not filmed a show in the past year, said she was not involved in any Chinese New Year programmes for 2026 and would focus on her recovery at home.

She told Shin Min she would not be making dumplings and would cook less food for the upcoming Chinese New Year. However, her celebrity pals are likely to drop by her place to celebrate the festival together.