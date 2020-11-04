Local actress Eleanor Lee among 100 most beautiful Asian women; Blackpink's Lisa tops list

Local actress Eleanor Lee is one of the most beautiful celebrities in Asia, according to a list released on Monday (Nov 2).

Lee, 21, is ranked 91st on The 100 Most Beautiful Asia Faces of 2020, beating the likes of Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu (92nd), Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai (93rd) and Japanese actress Nozomi Sasaki (94th).

TCCAsia, which released the list, quoted a foreign media on Lee: "She's so talented and also so real on camera. She's one great and upcoming actress."

TCCAsia's parent company is TC Candler, which has rated the world's top male and female lookers since 1990.

Lee, the daughter of local television host Quan Yifeng, had a few shows in China this year, including Chinese web movie The Enchanting Phantom, a remake of the 1987 Hong Kong film A Chinese Ghost Story.

She played the ghost Nie Xiaoqian.

She acted in the Chinese period drama-comedy Fake Princess and sang the show's main theme song, The Ordinary Families.

Lee was also in the Chinese idol drama My Love, Enlighten Me, alongside Chinese actor Liang Jingkang.

K-pop singers dominate the top 10, with Blackpink's Lisa, 23, at the top; Mamamoo's Moonbyul, 27, at No. 2; Blackpink's Jennie, 24, in fifth place; Blackpink's Rose at No. 8; Blackpink's Jisoo in ninth place and Red Velvet's Irene in 10th position.

Lisa topped the list last year.

Chinese actress Angelababy, 31, is in third position and Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat, 28, is at No. 4.

Other famous names on the list include South Korean singer IU (12), Running Man cast member Song Ji-hyo (15) and Crash Landing On You actress Son Ye-jin (19).

For The 100 Most Handsome Asia Faces of 2020, Chinese singer-actor Xiao Zhan of The Untamed (2019) fame tops the list again, with K-pop singer Sehun from Exo in second place and Chinese singer Cai Xukun at No. 3.

Other male celebrities in the top 10 include South Korea's Astro singer Cha Eun-woo (4), Chinese singer Wang Yibo (5), Exo singer Chanyeol (8) and South Korean actor Lee Min-ho (10).