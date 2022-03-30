Local actor Salif Hardie wins new singing contest on Suria

SINGAPORE - Local actor Salif Hardie was crowned the inaugural champion of Berani Nyanyi? (Dare To Sing?), a Malay singing reality show that featured local celebrities as contestants.

The final episode was aired on Mediacorp's Suria channel on Tuesday (March 29) evening. The show is available on meWatch.

Salif, 28, is known for his roles in theatre productions such as Pangdemonium's The Glass Menagerie, and also Malay television dramas such as S.P.Y. (2022) and Channel 5 drama Lion Mums 3(2019).

He beat four other finalists: television and theatre actress Cassandra Spykerman, award-winning actor Fir Rahman, multidisciplinary artist Rizman Putra and actor-host Suzairhe Sumari.

With episodes aired weekly over the last two months, Berani Nyanyi? featured 24 contestants, including popular actress-host Nurul Aini, celebrity chef Cef Bob and Channel 5 actress Sue Tan.

Salif says in a statement: "As artistes, we naturally want to entertain audiences and will seize every chance to do so. Berani Nyanyi? gave me the golden opportunity to showcase my talent, creativity and passion and I'm really grateful for this.

"I am also glad that I am able to brighten up lives during these trying times by performing and providing some entertainment to audiences."

The winner was decided by a panel of judges comprising prominent personalities in the local Malay music industry: Taufik Batisah, Sheikh Haikel, Aisyah Aziz, Hyrul Anuar and Rosalina Musa.

The show also featured veteran television personalities Najip Ali and Era Farida, as well as online personality Hafidz Rahman as hosts.