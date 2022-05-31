Lo Ta-yu, Weibird Wei to stage gigs here

Two prominent Taiwanese singer-songwriters have announced Singapore concerts.

Lo Ta-yu, known as the godfather of pop and rock music in Greater China, will hold a gig at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre on June 19. He last performed in Singapore in 2018 at the Resorts World Ballroom.

The musician is known for his incisive lyrics and his popular songs include Childhood, Pearl Of The Orient and Queen's Road East. Tickets for his show are on sale.

Weibird Wei will perform at the Capitol Theatre on July 22 and 23. Red Scarf, his theme song for the 2021 film Till We Meet Again, clinched the top spot on this year's U1000 Music Countdown, an annual event by local radio station UFM100.3.

Wei's upcoming show shares the same title as his award-winning song Just Stay With Me, which was released last year, and aims to bring positivity to his fans via his music.

He last held a concert here in 2017, at the former Resorts World Theatre, where he performed numbers such as Think Of You First. He had planned to perform in Singapore in 2020, but the event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

A pre-sale for tickets to his upcoming show will take place from 11am to 11pm tomorrow and it is for those who have subscribed to the IMC Live global newsletter (bit.ly/IMCLiveFans) by noon today. Sales to the public will start at 11am on Thursday.