Live-action Little Mermaid debut makes box office waves

Jonah Hauer-King (left) as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid. PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
LOS ANGELES - Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid netted the top spot at North American box offices on its opening weekend, over the United States’ Memorial Day holiday, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

The remake of the 1989 animated tale of an underwater princess who gives up her voice in pursuit of true love on land, starring American pop singer Halle Bailey and actress Melissa McCarthy, raked in US$117.5 million (S$159 million) in US and Canadian box offices and another US$68 million internationally, Exhibitor Relations said.

Despite the number one spot, analyst David Gross pointed out that the aquatic adventure’s debut does not represent the biggest opening weekend for a live-action Disney adaptation.

He recalled that 2019‘s The Lion King and 2017‘s Beauty And The Beast earned US$191.8 million and US$174.8 million respectively, over their opening weekends.

“During the last dozen years, Disney has built live-action remakes into a powerhouse phenomenon,” Mr Gross wrote in the FranchiseRe newsletter.

Still, Ariel and friends were able to bump last week’s number one feature, Fast X, down to a distant number two, with Universal’s action film pulling in only US$29.5 million in the Friday to Monday period.

That is less than half of what the movie, part of the Fast & Furious franchise starring American actor Vin Diesel, made during its opening weekend the previous week.

Disney’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie were also knocked down one spot each from the previous weekend to take third and fourth places, making US$25.3 million and US$7.7 million.

In fifth place was Sony’s new action comedy The Machine, which earned US$5.8 million and is based on US comedian Bert Kreischer’s stand-up routine.

Rounding out the top 10 were About My Father (US$5.3 million), Kandahar (US$3 million), You Hurt My Feelings (US$1.8 million), Evil Dead Rise (US$1.2 million) and Book Club: The Next Chapter (US$1.2 million). AFP

