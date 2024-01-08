Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey, 23, welcomes baby boy

American singer-actress Halle Bailey revealed on Instagram on Jan 6 that she had become a mother.

The 23-year-old star of The Little Mermaid (2023) posted a photo of herself holding a tiny hand wearing a gold bracelet with the word “Halo” etched on it.

“Even though we’re only a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bringing me my son,” Bailey wrote.

“Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

Her boyfriend, American rapper DDG (born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr), posted the same picture on Instagram.

“My biggest blessing by far. Never been so in love... baby Halo,” wrote the 26-year-old.

The actress had earlier refuted rumours they were expecting a child.

American lifestyle publication People reported in November that Bailey had knocked fans who claimed she was sporting a “pregnancy nose”.

“If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” she said, adding: “You know why? Because I’m black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for?”

DDG also denied they were expecting a child when a fan asked him on Snapchat on Dec 31 if he had a daughter. The rapper asked the person to “mind his own business”.

Bailey covered up any signs of a baby bump with a voluminous full-length gown when she walked the red carpet at The Color Purple premiere on Dec 6.

Bailey and DDG have been dating for more than a year. The pair went Instagram official in March 2022 when he posted on Bailey’s birthday.