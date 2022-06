List of possible Call Me By Fire 2 stars circulating online

CHANGSHA (CHINA) • While the third season of Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves is in full swing, the second season of Call Me By Fire, the men's edition, is also reportedly poised for take-off.

A list of the 32 male celebrities said to be taking part in the show has been circulating online in China, with filming said to begin in Changsha, China, next Wednesday.

Celebrities on the list include former F4 member Van Ness Wu and Taiwanese-American singer Will Pan, Taiwanese singer-actor Richie Jen, former Little Tigers member Alec Su and Taiwanese actor Talu Wang.

Also on the list are Taiwanese aboriginal singer Chang Chen-yue, Taiwanese singer Kenji Wu and Chinese rocker Wang Feng, as well as Hong Kong actors Raymond Lam and Ron Ng.

Hong Kong stars Jordan Chan, Julian Cheung and Jerry Lamb, Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan, and Korean-American singer Lee Seung-hyun, who were contestants from the first season, are said to be returning.

Several netizens are hoping for the inclusion of Malaysian singer Nicholas Teo, who has been in the spotlight since Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang wowed audiences with a performance of her 2004 hit, Cyndi Loves You, on Sisters Who Make Waves.

Wang had chosen the song Rainbow's Smile, the theme song of idol drama Sonria Pasta (2006), to describe her feelings before her performance. Teo was her co-star in the drama.

Some fans even asked him on Weibo if he had applied for a visa to visit China.