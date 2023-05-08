Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That take centre stage at coronation concert

WINDSOR – Britain revelled in the coronation of King Charles III on Sunday as it staged a star-studded concert watched by 20,000 people at Windsor Castle and millions more across the country and world.

Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, watched on from a royal box in the grounds of the castle west of London, as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and British band Take That topped the bill of performers.

Screens erected nationwide broadcast the event – featuring a 70-piece orchestra, choirs and several unique dramatic performances – to communities, while organisers said it would also be seen in over 100 countries.

“We are delighted and honoured to be joined by our newly crowned King Charles III, whose life-long passion for the arts we will be celebrating throughout the show,” host Hugh Bonneville promised the crowd.

“He himself, of course, is a painter, an artist – the artist formerly known as Prince,” Downton Abbey and Paddington actor Bonneville quipped, earning widespread laughs, including from the former Prince of Wales Charles.

His coronation last Saturday as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries was the first in Britain in seven decades.

The concert opened with an Ibiza Classics performance by DJ Pete Tong – reportedly on the request of the king – followed by British singer Olly Murs and a flurry of other stars.

An early highlight saw the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art combine for a one-off performance.

Ritchie lit up the show midway through, performing hits like Easy Like Sunday Morning and All Night Long, shortly after Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel sang You’ll Never Walk Alone. Perry performed her hits Firework and Roar, while the three remaining members of Take That – Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – closed the show with songs such as Greatest Day, Shine and Never Forget.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise – from the cockpit of his plane, no less – actress Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Tom Jones all appeared via video message.

A series of pre-recorded sketches also aired, revealing little-known facts about Charles and included moments from The Muppets and beloved literary character Winnie the Pooh. AFP