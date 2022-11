SINGAPORE – In Lim Shi-An’s household, the television set is switched on all the time. The 24-year-old actress and graphic designer, who goes by the name Shi-An, and both her parents – Singaporean actors Lim Yu-Beng and Tan Kheng Hua – have starring roles in different TV series, all at the same time.

Lim Shi-An plays a supporting character in the thrilling crime series Third Rail, which airs on Channel 5 on Mondays at 9.30pm, about a train hijacking set in Singapore.