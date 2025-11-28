Life with Vanessa Paradis was ‘bliss’, says Johnny Depp

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US actor Johnny Depp speaking in front of one of his paintings, during a preview of his art exhibition A Bunch Of Stuff in Tokyo, Japan, on Nov 27.

TOKYO - Johnny Depp’s life with former French partner Vanessa Paradis and their two children was “bliss”, the US actor told AFP in an interview on Nov 27.

“I have nothing but incredible memories from those days. They gave me time to be a tour father,” Depp said in Tokyo.

“Vanessa was doing her shows, you know, various tours. I got to be just daddy for a while,” the 62-year-old said.

“Hence, the title of her record Bliss. It was bliss.”

Depp was together with the actor, singer and model from 1998 to 2012, and they have two children together.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean and Edward Scissorhands star has had a string of relationships with other celebrities, including Winona Ryder and Kate Moss.

His brief marriage to Amber Heard, which ended in 2017, provoked the most headlines.

He tried to sue The Sun newspaper in 2020 for libel after it called him a “wife beater”, admitting he took drugs but denying any violence. He lost.

Their marriage was raked over in even more lurid detail during a defamation trial in the United States two years later, and this time Depp was successful.

The trial was a lightning rod for opposing sides of the #MeToo debate and Depp remains a toxic figure for many, particularly in the US.

He lost his role in Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts but made a comeback with Jeanne du Barry, which opened the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Depp said at that festival most of the newspaper stories about him were “fantastically, horrifically written fiction”.

Vanessa Paradis was with Johnny Depp from 1998 to 2012. The couple have two children together. PHOTO: REUTERS

He directed 2024’s biopic of Amedeo Modigliani and appears in the upcoming Day Drinker and Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.

“What excites me today, what can kind of give me a little bit of a jolt of electricity, is something that surprises me,” Depp said in the interview, for which questions had to be approved in advance.

Exploding brain

He spoke to AFP at the opening of an exhibition in Tokyo of dozens of his artworks made over three decades, following the show’s debut in New York.

“Acting is a form of expression, music certainly the same, and painting, drawing, creating something,” Depp told a news conference.

“I find that that is the one true, constant necessity that I must have. Otherwise, my brain will explode.”

Visitor checking out Johnny Depp’s artworks on display in Tokyo, Japan, on Nov 27. PHOTO: EPA

Artwork by Depp in his debut collection Friends And Heroes in Britain in 2022 sold out within hours, according to art retailer Castle Fine Art.

Depp, who is also a musician, made £3 million pounds and sold 780 prints through the art house’s 37 galleries, media reports said.

“I don’t claim to be anything other than at most someone who paints. I am not even a painter really,” he said. AFP