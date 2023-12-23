Life Power List 2023: iPhone 15 takes rear camera system up a notch

Their predecessors – the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus – have only a 12-megapixel main lens.

In contrast, some of its competitors, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, released in August, also have a 12-megapixel main camera only.

The iPhone camera upgrade means travellers can use this new main camera to capture stunning landscapes with amazing detail more easily. Food photos are sharper, as are photos taken in front of gym mirrors, to better document one’s fitness journey.

The top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has a 5x zoom capability, longer than its predecessor’s 3x, allows concertgoers to zoom in on the stage even if they have nose-bleed seats. The new 5x telephoto camera is billed as the longest optical zoom of any iPhone.

For photographers, this is equivalent to a focal length of 120mm, which is preferred for wildlife and sport photography, as subjects are usually farther away. The camera can capture details on buildings and even passable images of the moon.

According to Apple’s website, the company has created a state-of-the-art “tetraprism” design – a folded glass structure below the lens – to reflect light rays four times over. This allows light to travel for longer in the same space, giving users the new focal length.

In addition, the two Pro models have a new trick up their sleeves – the ability to capture spatial videos. This means the cameras can record video in 3D by using two of the device’s cameras. These videos can be viewed on Apple’s Vision Pro headset, a mixed-reality headset due out in early 2024.