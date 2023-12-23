Life Power List 2023: Chantal Prudhomme of Base Entertainment Asia reignites musical theatre scene

SINGAPORE – The year 2023 saw Singapore’s musical theatre scene roar back to life. And much of the resurgence can be credited to live entertainment company Base Entertainment Asia and its chief executive, Ms Chantal Prudhomme.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and with a regional office in Singapore, Base is one of the Asia-Pacific’s leading live entertainment presenters.

In 2023, it presented three overseas touring musicals – Disney’s Frozen The Hit Broadway Musical, & Juliet and Mamma Mia! – which brought much glitz and excitement to the local theatre scene.

Ms Prudhomme, 58, who is French Canadian and based in Singapore, joined Base in 2011 as its head of operations. In 2015, she was promoted to the position of chief executive officer.

In all, she has worked on more than 100 productions that have played at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

“Our biggest achievement has been to get the business back to where it was pre-pandemic in 2019. It was not an easy task, as our industry was one of the most affected,” she says, giving credit to her team of about a dozen full-time staff, many of whom have worked with her for years.

“With perseverance, passion and dedication, we managed to get through the storm and come out the other side stronger than ever,” says Ms Prudhomme, who has worked at music television giant MTV, as well as in fields such as talent management and reality TV programme distribution.