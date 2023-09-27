Life Listens: Sezairi on Music Lab podcast, new music from Doja Cat, Andy Lau and Drake

At Sunday’s Compass (Composers and Authors Society of Singapore) Awards, held at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Grand Ballroom, singer-songwriter Sezairi picked up an Artistic Excellence Award, together with fellow Singaporean musicians Inch Chua and Martin Tang.

Sezairi has come a long way since he first came to fame as the third winner of reality television singing show Singapore Idol in 2009.

A guest in the latest episode of Music Lab, a podcast by The Straits Times, the 36-year-old talks about how his journey in music has not always been smooth-sailing.

He had anxiety about his identity as a singer and songwriter, and he used to get so nervous that he would throw up before every performance.

Today, Sezairi is setting his sights on increasing his regional fanbase, buoyed by the success of his 2018 single It’s You, the first song by a Singaporean musician to clock more than 100 million streams on Spotify.

He also discusses how his childhood inspired his fourth album, Self Soothing, a work released in early September that blends his trademark honeyed vocals with soulful R&B/pop compositions.

There is a palpable sense of self-assuredness here. Tracks such as Luarbiasa and Daylight (featuring Indonesian singer-songwriter Gangga) are slow-dance numbers that cement his reputation as a formidable balladeer.

But there are also quite a few funky numbers that quicken the pulse, such as Deja Vu, December and 4pm, which see Sezairi in a mood to boogie.

Listen to The Music Lab podcast, as well as Sezairi’s live acoustic rendition of Daylight, at str.sg/w9TX.

