Life Listens: New offerings from Billie Eilish, The Oddfellows, Zico and Tommy Richman

The third and latest album by pop’s most precocious singer-songwriter reinforces the notion that Grammy- and Oscar-winner Billie Eilish is a young music star with an old soul.

Hit Me Hard And Soft – which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart as her highest-performing album yet with 339,000 units earned and more than 193 million streams – feels like it was meant to be experienced the old-school way before streaming took over: as a whole album in a single sitting.

Bittersuite, the chameleonic penultimate track, reinforces this by rewarding the listener with references to lines and themes present in the album’s earlier tracks.

It helps that this work, done with her usual collaborator and brother Finneas, is tightly edited. There are 10 songs and none of the tracks feel like they have outstayed their welcome.

The album title applies to the songs’ multifarious and adventurous aspects. The siblings prove once again that they are masters of the beat switch, which makes many of the tracks a compelling listen because your attention never strays.

L’amour De Ma Vie (French for “the love of my life”) best exemplifies this with its organic jazz-inflected first half that morphs into an ultra-processed electronic pop banger in the second half.

There has been quite a bit of focus on Lunch’s explicitly queer lyrics, but 22-year-old Eilish covers a lot more ground on the rest of the tracks, from heartbreak to past trauma.

The Greatest, a slow burner that builds to a glorious finale, deals with unfulfilled expectations, while dark cabaret bop The Diner takes on the perspective of a stalker and delves into desperation and obsession. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

