Life Listens: New music from XG, Greta Van Fleet, Georgia, Tobe Nwigwe, Kevin Mathews

American band Greta Van Fleet are quite a polarising act – detractors dismiss the young act’s music as a copy of British rock elders Led Zeppelin.

That has not stopped them from conquering the charts. The quartet – comprising siblings Sam, Jake and Josh Kiszka, and their friend Danny Wagner – also got a credibility boost when From The Fires, their 2017 EP, was named Best Rock Album at the Grammy Awards in 2019.

Meeting The Master, the lead single from their new album Starcatcher, is quite a grand display of rock vigour that melds folksy splendour with rousing power chords. It is their third album and currently at No. 1 on the Billboard rock charts.

Lead singer Josh Kiszka’s high-pitched wails still make him a dead ringer for Led Zep frontman Robert Plant, and the song arrangements are a little similar to some of the British band’s classic tunes.