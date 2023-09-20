Life Listens: New music from V, Mitski, Diddy, Kenya Grace and Subsonic Eye

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Chart Champ: V – Layover

K-pop juggernaut BTS’ V has broken new records with his debut EP Layover since it was released on Sept 8.

Not only did the album set the highest first-day sales record by any K-pop soloist in history with 1.67 million copies sold, but it also sold over 2.1 million copies in its first week.

This makes it the best-selling K-pop solo album in terms of first-week sales. The record was previously held by fellow BTS member Jimin, whose solo release Face sold more than 1.45 million copies in a week in March.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, is the last member of the septet to release a solo album.

Stepping away from the hard-hitting dance numbers with complex choreography that both BTS and K-pop are known for, the songs on Layover reflect V’s sensual and jazzy taste in music.

The album’s focus track is Slow Dancing, a pop/R&B/soul-style tune with a minute-long instrumental outro, showcasing the song’s use of the flute.

It topped iTunes’ Top Songs charts in 75 countries upon its release. V recently unveiled a piano version on Japanese music channel The First Take.

Other songs include the longing break-up number Love Me Again and melancholic Rainy Days, which features his beloved pet pomeranian Yeontan in its music video. – Jan Lee

Ace Album: Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We