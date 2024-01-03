Life Listens: New music from Umi and V, Tate McRae, Joi Chua

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Chart Champ: Umi and V – Wherever U R

Thanks to a feature from BTS member V, the single Wherever U R could finally elevate American neo-soul/R&B singer Umi into the big league.

Prior to this, Umi – whose father is African-American and mother Japanese – was best known for lo-fi R&B tunes Remember Me (2018) and Love Affair (2019).