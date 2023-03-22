Life Listens: New music from U2, Taylor Swift, Jimin, Mirror and Jasmine Sokko

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Singapore Scene: Jasmine Sokko – Winter

If you have ever wondered why enigmatic and frequently masked singer, songwriter and electronic music artiste Jasmine Sokko has never revealed her full face in publicity photos, she explains it in the latest episode of The Straits Times’ podcast series Music Lab.

Sokko, the first Singaporean to win Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Spain in 2019, also talks about going back to her rock roots for her new single Winter.

While it contains several catchy hooks, the production is markedly different from her past repertoire and features hard-edged industrial rock sensibilities balanced by her dulcet voice.