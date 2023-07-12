Life Listens: New music from Taylor Swift, Shinee, Lil Uzi Vert, PJ Harvey and J.M3

There seems to be no end to Taylor Swift’s dominance in pop culture these days, especially when the American superstar is this productive.

In the midst of her wildly successful global Eras Tour, which includes six sold-out nights in Singapore in March 2024, she dropped Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded edition of her third album, Speak Now, originally released in 2010.

And the biggest buzz surrounding the release in recent days has been the music video for I Can See You, a track from the new album.

And like a typical Swift music video, it is not one that you watch just once. Written and directed by the singer-songwriter, the heist-style video contains many Easter eggs for Swifties, as her fans are called, to pore over.

The most obvious one is the appearance of her former boyfriend, American actor Taylor Lautner from vampire film franchise The Twilight Saga (2008 to 2012). He stars as one of three protagonists trying to free the singer who is imprisoned in a vault.