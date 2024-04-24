Life Listens: New music from Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Illit, Future and Gen Neo

SINGAPORE – In this monthly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music that was released in April.

Ace Album: Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Just how tortured is American pop star Taylor Swift on her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD)? Perhaps this line on the track Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me? speaks for itself: “I lеap from the gallows and I levitate down your street; crash the party like a record scratch as I scream: ‘Who’s afraid of little old me?’”

Swift is so tortured that she had to release an extended edition of TTPD, called TTPD: The Anthology, which adds 15 additional tracks to the 16 tunes on the standard release.

Whichever version you listen to, there will be a dearth of the radio-friendly pop hits of 1989 (2014), her most successful album.

What you will find instead is a creative essay collection that feels and sounds like a full-on theatrical production: choked to the brim with the dramatic, confessional commentary that has become Swift’s signature songwriting style, but even more unfiltered and unhinged than ever before.

Take, for instance, these lines from the synth-goth anthem Florida!!!, a collaboration with British indie-rock band Florence & The Machine: “Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine. Well, me and my ghosts, we had a hell of a time.”

Over TTPD, Swift chronicles the intense sequence of events that happened to her in 2023 with varying overlaps: the demise of her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, a short-lived but intense rebound fling with British musician Matty Healy and the incredible success of her The Eras Tour concerts.