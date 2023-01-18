Life Listens: New music from Taeyang and Jimin, Shakira, Miley Cyrus and aeriqah

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.
Chart Champ: Taeyang featuring Jimin of BTS – Vibe
After six years, BigBang’s Taeyang makes his return as a soloist and proves that he still has it.
For Vibe, he roped in a powerful featuring artist to elevate his material – BTS’ Jimin. The meeting of BigBang and BTS, both record-breaking K-pop boy bands, shot the song to the top of charts around the world.
An upbeat declaration of love with a new jack swing beat and 1990s R&B influences, Vibe clinched the No. 1 spot on the iTunes top songs charts in 60 regions around the world within a day of its release. Its music video on YouTube has also earned 45 million views in a matter of days.
The track, however, is not perfect. Taeyang and Jimin are known for their distinctive voices, which work well together here, but it is disappointing that there are not more parts where they sing at the same time.
Just shy of three minutes, Vibe would have benefited from being longer and maybe incorporating a dance break for two of the most beloved dancers in K-pop.
Still, it is an extremely catchy, groovy listen. It heralds not only the meeting of two K-pop generations, but also the return of an iconic K-pop soloist who has just been named the global ambassador of French luxury fashion house Givenchy – becoming the first male Korean artiste to join the French luxury brand’s global ambassador family.
Especially for long-time Taeyang fans, watching him start a music video with his signature pose – outstretched arms flaunting his topless, tattooed torso – is testament to the sentiment: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. – Jan Lee
Must-see MV: Bizarrap & Shakira – Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53
Colombian superstar Shakira made headlines when she went savage on her former partner, retired Spanish football star Gerard Pique, in her latest song.
Released as a music video, the catchy dance-pop collaboration with Argentinian DJ-producer Bizarrap made thinly veiled references to his current 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia, reportedly a public relations student, and how the 45-year-old Hips Don’t Lie singer is far superior.
Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 is so popular that it broke YouTube records and is now the most-watched new Latin song on the video-sharing platform.
But the saga is not over yet and Pique, 35, has apparently responded to the diss in his own way.
He was recently filmed driving a Renault Twingo, a budget car, which is a direct swipe at the lyric that goes “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo”.
The song also includes the line “You traded a Rolex for a Casio”, so observers will be keeping a lookout to see if the former athlete will be swopping his luxury timepieces for a plastic Japanese watch. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Stream This Song: Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Shakira is not the only pop star taking a dig at a famous former lover through music.
American singer Miley Cyrus’ new single, Flowers, features lyrics that are seemingly targeted at her former husband, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.
Flowers – the lead single from her eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation, set to be released in March – contains the lines “We were good, we were gold/Kinda dream that can’t be sold”, possibly referencing their high-profile relationship and frequent red-carpet appearances together.
Another line, “Built a home and watched it burn”, is more on the nose. In 2018, the couple were one of the many residents of Southern California whose houses were destroyed by raging wildfires.
The disco-pop track has parallels with Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco classic I Will Survive – not only are both anchored by a funky bassline and strings, but they also celebrate the independence that comes with newfound singlehood.
The chorus about buying flowers and holding hands also seemingly reference the lyrics to Bruno Mars’ 2012 break-up hit When I Was Your Man.
Ace Album: Margo Price – Strays
When American singer-songwriter Margo Price released her debut album Midwest Farmer’s Daughter in 2016, she was feted as one of the new wave of singers spearheading the revival of traditional country music.
Strays, her latest and fourth album, shows how far she has come since then.
With the 10 songs, Price expands her musical palette to incorporate shades of psychedelic rock, melodic pop and a whole lot of soul.
Like all good country artistes, she also shines as a storyteller and infuses the album with captivating tales.
While Lydia captures moments of despair and urban decay, album closer Landfill is a reassuring track that reminds the listener that there is always hope amid the vagaries of life. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Singapore Scene: aeriqah featuring Umar Sirhan – Maybe
A Singaporean artiste, indie-folk singer aeriqah, is in the running for prizes at the sixth edition of the annual California Music Video Awards.
The music video for the song Maybe, a collaboration with fellow home-grown singer-songwriter Umar Sirhan, is up for the Best Folk, Country or Blues Music Video and the Best Duet awards.
These are in the viewers’ choice categories and online votes can be cast at bit.ly/3QJ2wtB
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in San Francisco on Feb 13.
Maybe, a pensive tune about relationships and connection, was first released in June 2022. It was later included in aeriqah’s debut album, All We Have, released in August.
The black-and-white music video, which features couples in different stages of their relationships, was directed by film-maker Li Lin Wee.