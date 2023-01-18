Life Listens: New music from Taeyang and Jimin, Shakira, Miley Cyrus and aeriqah

After six years, BigBang’s Taeyang makes his return as a soloist and proves that he still has it.

For Vibe, he roped in a powerful featuring artist to elevate his material – BTS’ Jimin. The meeting of BigBang and BTS, both record-breaking K-pop boy bands, shot the song to the top of charts around the world.

An upbeat declaration of love with a new jack swing beat and 1990s R&B influences, Vibe clinched the No. 1 spot on the iTunes top songs charts in 60 regions around the world within a day of its release. Its music video on YouTube has also earned 45 million views in a matter of days.

The track, however, is not perfect. Taeyang and Jimin are known for their distinctive voices, which work well together here, but it is disappointing that there are not more parts where they sing at the same time.

Just shy of three minutes, Vibe would have benefited from being longer and maybe incorporating a dance break for two of the most beloved dancers in K-pop.

Still, it is an extremely catchy, groovy listen. It heralds not only the meeting of two K-pop generations, but also the return of an iconic K-pop soloist who has just been named the global ambassador of French luxury fashion house Givenchy – becoming the first male Korean artiste to join the French luxury brand’s global ambassador family.

Especially for long-time Taeyang fans, watching him start a music video with his signature pose – outstretched arms flaunting his topless, tattooed torso – is testament to the sentiment: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. – Jan Lee

Must-see MV: Bizarrap & Shakira – Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53