Life Listens: New music from SZA, The Weeknd, 2OFU and Hsiao Ping-chih

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now
Ace Album: SZA – S.O.S.
Several setbacks and delays later, the sophomore album by American R&B singer SZA (pronounced “sizzah”) has finally been released.
S.O.S., which comes five years after her 2017 debut Ctrl, is a whopper of an album, with 23 tracks in all. It has all the hallmarks of her previous works, including her assertive voice and ear for impassioned melodies. Her lyrical candour – she takes on topics ranging from heartbreak to self-confidence – is refreshing.
Production-wise, there are quite a few things to unpack from the singer who won a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for her 2021 duet with Doja Cat, Kiss Me More.
SZA’s unique take on modern soul and R&B ropes in other genres ranging from pop-punk to indie pop. The list of feature cameos and samples are wide-ranging, from collaborations with indie rock singer Phoebe Bridgers and rapper Travis Scott to samples from Icelandic singer Bjork and late rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
S.O.S. is certainly an album that was highly anticipated by fans. It went to No. 1 on Billboard this week, her first time topping the charts. Two of the songs are in the Top 10 of Billboard’s singles charts – KIll Bill at No. 3 and Nobody Gets Me at No. 10.
Upon its release, S.O.S. also immediately went to No. 1 on the Apple Music charts in 50 countries including the United States, Britain, Australia and Brazil. - Eddino Abdul Hadi
Singapore Scene: 2OFU (Rangga Jones and Shye) – 2OFU
2OFU (pronounced “tofu”) was a surprise collaboration that seemingly came out of nowhere.
They are a duo made up of two of the home-grown scene’s brightest bedroom pop singer-songwriters – Shye and Rangga Jones. Both are artistes who have built up a strong following and whose songs have clocked millions of streams on platforms such as Spotify.
Brought together as a project by Yung Lee Records, the music label founded by Singaporean singer Gentle Bones, their eponymous three-song EP is a quick hit of effervescent pop.
While the melodies and production sound cheery, the lyrics take on the vagaries of life for a young adult. I Wanna Be A Kid Again ruminates on societal expectations when it comes to adulting, while This Is How It Ends tackles the consequences of the end of a relationship. On We’ll Be Alright, the pair recognise that holding on to a sense of optimism is also an essential trait to surviving adulthood. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Must-See MV: The Weeknd – Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)
Canadian singer The Weeknd’s newest track Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) is the lead single of the soundtrack for the long-awaited sci-fi blockbuster Avatar: The Way Of Water, which is currently showing in cinemas.
He does not appear in the music video at all, which could be a good thing as no one wants to see the star painted blue like one of the Na’vi, the film’s central alien species.
Instead, the orchestral song’s video flashes the lyrics so you can karaoke along while scenes from the sequel play in the background.
No matter how you feel about the James Cameron-directed Avatar movies, it is hard to deny the beauty of the visuals. From Pandora’s lush greenscape to its ocean’s brilliant blues, the MV pretty much takes the best bits from the 192-minute epic, including some of the visceral action scenes.
A word of warning though. If you have not seen The Way Of Water and are trying to avoid spoilers, do not watch this as it might give away a big part of the plot. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Stream This Song: Hsiao Ping-chih – Dear Stranger
Despite the title of Taiwanese singer Hsiao Ping-chih’s latest single, Dear Stranger, its lyrics and emotions are so relatable.
It tells the story of a man who has separated from his former lover, and his struggle with lingering feelings of pain and regret. The narrator says he is finally willing to let his ex go, but given the hurt and anguish conveyed in Hsiao’s delivery, this is not entirely convincing.
Produced and composed by Hsiao, the song is written by both Hsiao and renowned Taiwanese lyricist David Ke, who penned the words to several of Singaporean singer Tanya Chua’s famous songs, such as Sing It Out Of Love and Beautiful Love.
And Ke’s experience in writing about the throes of heartbreak shows. Dear Stranger aches with longing, desire and the sad acceptance of a failed romance. Given its simple melody and accessible lyrics, this number looks set to become a karaoke favourite next year. – Benson Ang
Chart Champ: Wham! – Last Christmas
American pop diva Mariah Carey might have topped the American Billboard charts with seasonal staple All I Want For Christmas Is You, but in Britain, it is home-grown heroes Wham! who snagged the top spot with their 1984 classic Last Christmas.
The song, which was at No. 3 the week before, knocked Carey off the pole position on the British charts.
Nearly four decades after its release, the song written by the late singer George Michael continues to be a perennial holiday favourite. It has spawned multiple covers by the likes of Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson, who recently sang a jazzy version on her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.
But the original is still the best. Michael penned the wistful tune in his childhood bedroom when he visited his parent’s house with Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley. Many may not know this, but Michael also played every single instrument on Last Christmas and was also the producer – such was the genius of the star who died of heart disease in 2016 aged 53.
The song even inspired the 2019 Yuletide rom-com film of the same name which starred British actress Emilia Clarke and Malaysian-British actor Henry Golding. – Eddino Abdul Hadi