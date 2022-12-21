Life Listens: New music from SZA, The Weeknd, 2OFU and Hsiao Ping-chih

Several setbacks and delays later, the sophomore album by American R&B singer SZA (pronounced “sizzah”) has finally been released.

S.O.S., which comes five years after her 2017 debut Ctrl, is a whopper of an album, with 23 tracks in all. It has all the hallmarks of her previous works, including her assertive voice and ear for impassioned melodies. Her lyrical candour – she takes on topics ranging from heartbreak to self-confidence – is refreshing.

Production-wise, there are quite a few things to unpack from the singer who won a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for her 2021 duet with Doja Cat, Kiss Me More.

SZA’s unique take on modern soul and R&B ropes in other genres ranging from pop-punk to indie pop. The list of feature cameos and samples are wide-ranging, from collaborations with indie rock singer Phoebe Bridgers and rapper Travis Scott to samples from Icelandic singer Bjork and late rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

S.O.S. is certainly an album that was highly anticipated by fans. It went to No. 1 on Billboard this week, her first time topping the charts. Two of the songs are in the Top 10 of Billboard’s singles charts – KIll Bill at No. 3 and Nobody Gets Me at No. 10.

Upon its release, S.O.S. also immediately went to No. 1 on the Apple Music charts in 50 countries including the United States, Britain, Australia and Brazil. - Eddino Abdul Hadi

Singapore Scene: 2OFU (Rangga Jones and Shye) – 2OFU