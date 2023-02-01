Life Listens: New music from Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, TXT, Tanya Chua and Haven

If you were expecting Sam Smith’s new album to be full of dramatic, grandiose pop a la lead hit single Unholy, you will be disappointed.

Gloria, his fouth, is a lot more varied stylistically, traversing genres such as disco, dancehall and even middle-of-the-road ballads.

Thematically, it is refreshing to see the British singer-songwriter go beyond heartbreak tropes and delve into topics ranging from self-love (Love Me More, Perfect) to sensuality (Gimme, Six Shots).

There is a palpable sense of confidence, especially in the title track, which Smith has explained is the name he has given to his inner voice.

His vocals, full-bodied and dynamic, have never sounded better, and his performances on the tracks solidify his status as one of contemporary pop’s most distinctive voices. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

