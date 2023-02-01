Life Listens: New music from Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, TXT, Tanya Chua and Haven

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.
Ace Album: Sam Smith – Gloria
If you were expecting Sam Smith’s new album to be full of dramatic, grandiose pop a la lead hit single Unholy, you will be disappointed.
Gloria, his fouth, is a lot more varied stylistically, traversing genres such as disco, dancehall and even middle-of-the-road ballads.
Thematically, it is refreshing to see the British singer-songwriter go beyond heartbreak tropes and delve into topics ranging from self-love (Love Me More, Perfect) to sensuality (Gimme, Six Shots).
There is a palpable sense of confidence, especially in the title track, which Smith has explained is the name he has given to his inner voice.
His vocals, full-bodied and dynamic, have never sounded better, and his performances on the tracks solidify his status as one of contemporary pop’s most distinctive voices. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Must-see MV: Taylor Swift – Lavender Haze
When Taylor Swift releases a new music video, you can bet that fans and observers will be working overtime to suss out Easter eggs and hidden meanings behind the visuals.
The clip for Lavender Haze, a gauzy pop tune from her massively successful 10th album Midnights (2022), is no different, especially since the American pop star directed it herself.
For example, while her onscreen love interest is played by Dominican-American transgender model Laith Ashley, fans have deduced that a shot featuring the cover of a vinyl record for Mastermind, another song on the album, is a nod to her real-life boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.
The cover shows two constellations that refer to Swift and Alwyn’s zodiac signs.
The kaleidoscopic and dreamy video also has several references to Midnights, from the clock striking 12am to a television showing a weatherman’s forecast for midnight.
Unfortunately, there is no cameo from American actress Zoe Kravitz, one of the co-writers of the song. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Chart Champ: Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Temptation
K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, commonly known as TXT, follow in the footsteps of their Bighit Music seniors BTS as the artiste with the second-highest first-day sales in South Korea music chart Hanteo’s history.
Their latest EP The Name Chapter: Temptation sold over 1.86 million copies on its first day – a record only bested by three of BTS’ albums (Map Of The Soul: 7, Proof and Be).
And the music video of the EP’s lead track Sugar Rush Ride has earned over 44 million views on YouTube in just four days.
The song itself begins with a pop melody with effervescent guitar riffs before going into a classic anti-drop chorus, where the buoyant build-up dives into a mix of heavy breathing and whistling. Anti-drops are arguably over-used, and the subversion of expectations will not work for all listeners.
Some better and interesting offerings on the five-track EP are the quintet’s venture into different genres.
Tinnitus (Wanna Be A Rock) sees TXT dipping their toes into Afrobeats, with an introduction using the kalimba, a traditional African musical instrument. Farewell, Neverland – a Latin-inspired ballad that centres on the acoustic guitar and percussion beats – is a great note to end on and an addictive listen. – Jan Lee
Stream This Song: Tanya Chua – Love Will Empower Your Life
Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua has started 2023 on a high with this hopeful tune released on Jan 5. It is also the 30th anniversary theme song of Taiwan-based life insurance company Farglory Life Insurance, where one of its slogans is “Empower your life”.
The track’s corporate background, however, is barely detectable, as it is gently and lovingly put together. With the heartening message that love has a knock-on effect, the guitar-backed single hits all the right notes and leaves one with a warm, fuzzy feeling.
Not only did Chua compose Love Will Empower Your Life’s soulful melody, but she also got celebrated Singaporean lyricist Xiaohan to pen its uplifting lyrics, reminding listeners to start from a place of love and, through their actions, create a chain reaction of good. If you are feeling low or need a pick-me-up, this track will definitely put a spring in your step. – Benson Ang
Singapore Scene: Haven – Future Somebody
Home-grown singer Haven might not be a big name yet in the local music scene, but she has been making an impact on TikTok.
Her videos on the platform have garnered 17.7 million likes and she has 578,500 followers.
Her latest single, Future Somebody, is an intriguing alternative R&B/electronic pop track, and her first release since she signed to Wild, a global record label and management company with artistes in South-east Asia, South Korea and the United States. Her label mates include South Korea-based Thai singer Sorn.
A song about self-empowerment, Future Somebody is written by Haven herself, with production from Zie of Singaporean alt-R&B group brb. – Eddino Abdul Hadi