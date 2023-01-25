Life Listens: New music from Ryuichi Sakamoto, SZA, Soccer Mommy, Nicholas Teo and Shabir

Acclaimed Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto’s newest album, his 15th, serves as an audio diary of his ongoing battle with rectal cancer.

Titled 12, it comes less than a week after another tragedy – the death of his former bandmate Yukihiro Takahashi from aspiration pneumonia at the age of 70, linked to a brain tumour. Both of them were part of the highly influential Japanese electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra, which had its start in the late 1970s.

Sakamoto, 71, was also diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. The musician, who has won an Oscar, a Bafta, a Grammy and two Golden Globes for his film scoring work, recorded the new songs between 2021 and 2022.

All the minimalist ambient and piano instrumentals were titled after the dates in which they were composed.

His first solo material since 2017 album Async, the pieces are solemn and meditative. If you listen closely, you can even hear his laboured breathing in the mix. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

