Life Listens: New music from Pink, Paramore, Linkin Park, BSS, Chok Kerong and Vanessa Fernandez

If American pop star Pink’s new song Trustfall sounds vaguely familiar, that is because it is driven by the trendy, 1980s synthpop sound that has served acts such as The Weeknd well.

Co-produced by electronic musician Fred and Snow PatroI’s Johnny McDaid, it is the kind of music that can work in a club, festival or concert.

Take away the backing music, and Trustfall sounds decidedly Pink.

The title track of her latest and ninth album, it features her trademark vigorous vocals and an arrangement that builds up to a euphoric chorus.

The lyrics encourage the listener to take a leap of faith with vague assurances that love will be there to catch us. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

Ace Album: Paramore – This Is Why