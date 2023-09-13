Life Listens: New music from Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, Doja Cat, Hwasa, Charlie Lim and Linying

Second albums are always dicey, a litmus test of whether an artiste’s early success is a fluke or the result of inherent artistry.

American singer Olivia Rodrigo successfully overcomes the dreaded sophomore slump with Guts, the successor to her commercially and critically successful debut album Sour (2021).

Guts’ 12 tracks – emotive piano ballads and fun pop-punk sing-alongs that dip into various pop and rock sub-genres from the past few decades – are enjoyable listening from start to finish.

They capture the spirit of what it feels like to be a member of Gen Z navigating his or her late teens. Rodrigo, who turned 20 in February, wrote the songs when she was 19.

There is a lot of drama about falling in and out of love. Tracks such as chart-topping lead single Vampire, ​​Love Is Embarrassing and Logical narrate the vagaries of young romance, the regrets that come with falling for the wrong guy and the confusion that follows a break-up.

Songs like ​All-American B****, Lacy and ​Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl grapple with societal and peer pressure, while Making The Bed is an astute rumination on how early success is not all it is cracked up to be for a teenager.

Brimming with lyrical wit and musical maturity, Guts cements Rodrigo’s status as one of pop’s most precocious young stars. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

