Life Listens: New music from Noel Gallagher, Sezairi, Wu Bai and China Blue, Lisa and Lim Young-woong

British rock band Oasis split up 14 years ago and fans are still calling for their reunion. That is not likely to happen unless the Gallagher brothers Noel and Liam bury the hatchet.

Until then, music fans will just have to make do with solo albums from the pair.

Elder brother Noel is the latest to come up with new music with Council Skies, his fourth album under the moniker Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

His barb-wired personal views might be immensely quotable – he recently made headlines for derogatory remarks against The 1975 singer Matty Healy, for example – but his songwriting is still sublime.

Council Skies has all the ingredients that made many Oasis songs memorable, such as an abundance of hooks, bittersweet melodies and symphonic embellishments.

While Think Of A Number and Dead To The World are gracefully melancholic, We’re Gonna Get There In The End, written during the Covid-19 lockdown, is a throwback to buoyant 1990s Britpop.

But there are also moments where he treads unfamiliar ground, such as on Pretty Boy, a track which features former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr. Unlike the rest of the album’s organic vibe, the tune is driven by the clinical beat of drum machines, which adds an interesting layer to Noel’s sound. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

Singapore Scene: Sezairi – Memory