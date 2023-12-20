Life Listens: New music from Nicki Minaj, Namewee, JID, Waa Wei and Hanging Up The Moon

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Ace Album: Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

As the title suggests, Pink Friday 2 is the sequel to Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj’s career-defining 2010 debut album Pink Friday.

It is also her first new album in five years since Queen (2018), and it opened at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with the equivalent of 228,000 sales in the United States, and with 170 million streams and 92,000 copies sold as a complete package, including 25,000 on vinyl – not exactly a surprise for the best-selling female rapper of all time.

Minaj’s rhyming prowess, distinctive delivery and wide range of musical styles cement her title as the Queen of Rap.

She establishes dominance through braggadocio and explicit lines in tracks such as Barbie Dangerous and Bahm Bahm. But she also opens the album with the tender Are You Gone Already, which delves into the 2021 death of her father, and ruminates on her past in the final track Just The Memories.