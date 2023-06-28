Life Listens: New music from Niall Horan, Jeremy Monteiro, Queens Of The Stone Age, SixTones and Hu Xia

British pop star Harry Styles may have hogged the headlines in recent years, but he is not the only One Direction boy band member making waves with his solo output.

Irish singer Niall Horan is back in the limelight with his third solo album The Show, a follow-up to 2020’s Heartbreak Weather.

Released in early June, the album went to No. 1 in several countries, such as Britain, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. In the United States Billboard charts, it made its debut at No. 2.

The collection of songs is quite a mixed bag and, in a lot of ways, mirrors the musical fluidity of Styles’ Grammy-winning 2022 album Harry’s House.

While Meltdown is an upbeat indie-pop track with a driving rhythm similar to Styles’ As It Was, Save My Life’s buoyant pop recalls One Direction’s youthful hits.

Taking on topics ranging from mental health to the complexities of relationships, it is Horan’s most mature work so far.

He imbues many of the tracks with a lot of heart, and there is a palpable sincerity to mellow songs such as the folksy You Could Start A Cult and piano ballad Science. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

Singapore Scene: Jeremy Monteiro – Sings