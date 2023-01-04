Life Listens: New music from NewJeans, Bad Bunny, Moby, Miley Cyrus and lewloh

K-pop upstarts NewJeans have kicked off the new year with a bang.

Ditto, the girl group’s single released in December, has clinched the No. 1 spot on the local Spotify and Apple Music charts, knocking off American singer SZA’s Kill Bill from the top position. It also topped the charts in South Korea and Vietnam.

A member of the quintet, Minji, had a hand in writing the lyrics about dealing with a new crush.

The dance-pop track inspired by the Baltimore club scene is included in their two-track single album OMG, which was released on Monday.

OMG’s title track itself is set to expand NewJeans’ stay on the charts. Within a day of its release, the song went to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in countries such as Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. It sits at No. 2, behind Ditto, on several South Korean music charts.

